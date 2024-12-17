PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the third quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the third quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PriceSmart

In related news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $75,281.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,681,566.55. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David R. Price sold 2,750 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $253,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,370.56. This represents a 5.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,290 shares of company stock worth $1,476,009. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th.

PriceSmart Price Performance

PriceSmart stock opened at $94.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.86. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

