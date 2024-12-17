Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives $24.79 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

PRVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Privia Health Group stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 218.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average of $19.07. Privia Health Group has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $24.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Privia Health Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

