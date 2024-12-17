ProPetro FY2024 EPS Forecast Decreased by Zacks Research

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of ProPetro in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.17) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share.

PUMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ProPetro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on ProPetro from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ProPetro from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

ProPetro Price Performance

ProPetro stock opened at $9.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $937.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ProPetro has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $10.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPetro

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ProPetro by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,152,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,723 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,095,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,515,000 after acquiring an additional 54,555 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ProPetro by 21.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,515,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after acquiring an additional 441,644 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProPetro by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,526,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 36,339 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ProPetro by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 28,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David Scott Schorlemer purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $30,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 112,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,125.12. This represents a 4.15 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

