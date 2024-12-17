PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,191 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 8.8% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in PulteGroup by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 130,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 58,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 11,912 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in PulteGroup by 2.3% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 96,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PHM opened at $117.04 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.03 and a fifty-two week high of $149.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 16.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. StockNews.com downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHM

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.