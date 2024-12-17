Q1 Earnings Forecast for Electrovaya Issued By HC Wainwright

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Electrovaya in a report released on Friday, December 13th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Electrovaya’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Electrovaya’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Electrovaya in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Electrovaya stock opened at $2.40 on Monday. Electrovaya has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $4.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.94 million, a PE ratio of -240.00 and a beta of 1.91.

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

