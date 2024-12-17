Q2 Earnings Forecast for ARWR Issued By B. Riley

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.72) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.70.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.4 %

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.91. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $39.83.

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 51,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 24,083 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,085,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,201,000 after acquiring an additional 30,086 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

