Q2 EPS Estimates for First Advantage Raised by William Blair

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) – William Blair boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Advantage in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Advantage’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for First Advantage’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FA. Wolfe Research cut shares of First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of First Advantage in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.
First Advantage Stock Performance
NYSE FA opened at $19.18 on Monday. First Advantage has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 639.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.06.
First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.39 million. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 0.65%. First Advantage’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of First Advantage by 49.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Advantage during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About First Advantage
First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
