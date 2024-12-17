Q3 EPS Estimate for Akamai Technologies Lowered by Analyst

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Akamai Technologies in a report released on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now expects that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Akamai Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q3 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

AKAM has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.21.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $97.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $129.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,197,009 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $423,066,000 after buying an additional 202,746 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,131,061 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $191,966,000 after purchasing an additional 28,135 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,732,750 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $156,088,000 after purchasing an additional 347,626 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,499,760 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $151,401,000 after purchasing an additional 88,732 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $90,083,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $93,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,840.22. This represents a 5.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 10,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $1,064,291.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,196.36. This represents a 45.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,282 shares of company stock worth $1,733,716 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

