Quanex Building Products Issues Press Release on Financial Results

Quanex Building Products Corporation, a company specializing in building and construction materials, released a press statement on December 12, 2024, outlining its recent financial performance. The information was shared through an official filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get alerts:

The press release, detailed in Exhibit 99.1, covers the financial outcomes and operational highlights for the period in question. This document, incorporated by reference, is available for public review and provides insights into Quanex Building Products’ recent financial standing.

Furthermore, in compliance with regulatory requirements, a Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document) was also submitted as part of the filing to provide additional financial information and ensure transparency.

Scott Zuehlke, the Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer of Quanex Building Products, duly signed the report on behalf of the company as per the stipulations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Investors and stakeholders interested in the financial trajectory of Quanex Building Products can access the full details of the press release and accompanying financial data through the official channels as per the filing dated December 12, 2024.

Contact:

Quanex Building Products Corporation

945 Bunker Hill Road, Suite 900

Houston, Texas 77024

Phone: (713) 961-4600

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Quanex Building Products’s 8K filing here.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Featured Articles