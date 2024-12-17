Quanex Building Products Issues Press Release on Financial Results

Quanex Building Products Corporation, a company specializing in building and construction materials, released a press statement on December 12, 2024, outlining its recent financial performance. The information was shared through an official filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The press release, detailed in Exhibit 99.1, covers the financial outcomes and operational highlights for the period in question. This document, incorporated by reference, is available for public review and provides insights into Quanex Building Products’ recent financial standing.
Scott Zuehlke, the Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer of Quanex Building Products, duly signed the report on behalf of the company as per the stipulations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Investors and stakeholders interested in the financial trajectory of Quanex Building Products can access the full details of the press release and accompanying financial data through the official channels as per the filing dated December 12, 2024.
Contact:
Quanex Building Products Corporation
945 Bunker Hill Road, Suite 900
Houston, Texas 77024
Phone: (713) 961-4600
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Quanex Building Products’s 8K filing here.
Quanex Building Products Company Profile
Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Quanex Building Products
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- GRAIL: Biotech Stock Targeting $100B Cancer Market
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/9 – 12/13