Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 1,162 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Constellium were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Constellium by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Constellium by 863.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Constellium during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Constellium by 290.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Constellium by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellium Stock Performance

Constellium stock opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.79. Constellium SE has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Stories

