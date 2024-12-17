Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 162 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 1,811.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Otter Tail by 27.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 28,725.0% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $75.87 on Tuesday. Otter Tail Co. has a 52 week low of $73.43 and a 52 week high of $100.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $338.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.20 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 19.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Otter Tail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

