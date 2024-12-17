Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 7,434 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 74.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Rithm Capital by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RITM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.94.

Rithm Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of RITM stock opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average is $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $619.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.01%.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.