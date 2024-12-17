Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 33.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,415,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,784,000 after purchasing an additional 351,957 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,319,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,566,000 after buying an additional 20,739 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 48.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,227,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,474,000 after buying an additional 402,313 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,253,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.
Walker & Dunlop Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE WD opened at $107.54 on Tuesday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $87.20 and a one year high of $118.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.53.
Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.86%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on WD shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.
About Walker & Dunlop
Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.
