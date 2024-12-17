Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 1,751 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 32.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 415,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 7.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.89. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $18.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

