Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 606 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,229 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 15.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,922 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 6.2% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,751 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GMED. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.18.

Globus Medical Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GMED stock opened at $81.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.14 and a 1 year high of $87.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.99.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $625.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 536,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,242,076. This trade represents a 5.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,674,950 in the last ninety days. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

