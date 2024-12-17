Quantinno Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $174.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.20 and a fifty-two week high of $183.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.44.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

