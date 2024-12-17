Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $160,000 Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 104,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 11,455 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 15.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 419,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 56,675 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.44.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.47. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.50 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 42.19% and a return on equity of 23.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dec 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 15.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

