Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $212,000 Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 75.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,677 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 74,016 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 71.2% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of WBA opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $27.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

