Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $221,000 Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Navient were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NAVI. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Navient by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Navient by 22.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Navient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Navient by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NAVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Navient from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

Insider Transactions at Navient

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 256,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,245. This represents a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Navient Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NAVI opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.49. Navient Co. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $19.44. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $1.20. Navient had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Navient’s payout ratio is 92.75%.

Navient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.