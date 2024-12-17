Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sasol were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 312.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 224,900 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Sasol by 81,913.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 63,073 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Sasol by 61.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 118,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 45,243 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Sasol by 173.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 63,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 40,206 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Sasol by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 35,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:SSL opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. Sasol Limited has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $10.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

