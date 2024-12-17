Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 107.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Medical Properties Trust

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 32,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $178,978.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 221,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,997.70. This trade represents a 12.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman acquired 8,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,602.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,740 shares in the company, valued at $461,207.40. The trade was a 11.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

MPW stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPW has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

