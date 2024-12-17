Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $201,000 in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Baidu by 630.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Baidu by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

BIDU opened at $88.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.46. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $120.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.31.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIDU. Barclays downgraded Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. HSBC lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

