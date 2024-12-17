Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $205,000 in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BATRK. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 568.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atlanta Braves by 33.7% during the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the second quarter worth $95,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 28,820.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Stock Up 0.9 %

Atlanta Braves stock opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -54.45 and a beta of 0.68. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.74 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.81.

Atlanta Braves Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

