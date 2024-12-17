Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $221,000 in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,641 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fluor by 63.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 570,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,771,000 after purchasing an additional 222,070 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 27.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,092,000 after purchasing an additional 457,220 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 49,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 19,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,165,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fluor

In related news, insider Thomas P. D’agostino sold 7,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $433,131.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,780,353.86. This represents a 5.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark E. Fields sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $2,831,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,158.35. The trade was a 25.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,942 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,206. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Fluor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Fluor from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.29.

Fluor Price Performance

Fluor stock opened at $54.64 on Tuesday. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $60.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Fluor’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Stories

