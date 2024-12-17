Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $229,000 in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 11.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Down 1.9 %

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.63. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $45.29.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

About Brookfield Infrastructure

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.