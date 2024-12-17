Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New $218,000 Investment in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 6.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOD. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 2.0 %

MOD stock opened at $134.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.39 and a 200-day moving average of $116.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $55.87 and a one year high of $146.84.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.