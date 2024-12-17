Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alta Equipment Group

In other news, major shareholder Voss Capital, Lp sold 11,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $71,372.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 963,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,877.59. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE ALTG opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.71. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $13.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Capmk cut shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Alta Equipment Group Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

