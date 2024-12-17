Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the third quarter valued at $21,989,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,311,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in monday.com by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 730,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,905,000 after acquiring an additional 318,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in monday.com by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 72,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,471,000 after acquiring an additional 12,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get monday.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNDY. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on monday.com from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of monday.com from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.81.

monday.com Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $273.33 on Tuesday. monday.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $170.00 and a twelve month high of $324.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $285.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 666.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.25.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.