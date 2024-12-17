Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SD. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in SandRidge Energy by 279.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 621,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 457,500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 763,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 123,890 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 69.4% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 292,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 5.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,524,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,709,000 after acquiring an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in SandRidge Energy by 62.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 51,583 shares during the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

SandRidge Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

SD stock opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $413.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.41.

SandRidge Energy Dividend Announcement

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $30.06 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 39.25%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.