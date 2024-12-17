Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,000,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 839.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 213,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,919,000 after buying an additional 191,078 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 435.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after buying an additional 118,234 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 13.5% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 728,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,629,000 after buying an additional 86,746 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Workiva by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 92,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,315,000 after buying an additional 71,719 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workiva alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WK shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Workiva from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Workiva from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.80.

Workiva Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $105.52 on Tuesday. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.47 and a 52 week high of $106.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -114.70 and a beta of 1.09.

About Workiva

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.