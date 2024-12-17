Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 11,825 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of City Office REIT worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in City Office REIT by 1.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 12,808 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in City Office REIT by 42.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 245,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 73,736 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 23.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 205,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 38,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in City Office REIT by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 18,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.07 million, a PE ratio of -13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.99. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $6.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48.

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $42.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

