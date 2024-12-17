Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 126 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $516,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 78.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter worth approximately $2,314,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATGE. StockNews.com cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $361,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,857.01. The trade was a 25.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATGE opened at $91.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.58 and its 200 day moving average is $75.88. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.78 and a fifty-two week high of $92.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.48 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

