Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 11,345 Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $471,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,784,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,843,000 after purchasing an additional 301,747 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 77,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 39,975 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $7,052,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 18.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 279,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 42,853 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 7,750 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $134,772.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,002 shares in the company, valued at $869,534.78. This trade represents a 18.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter F. Sr Lyle, Sr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.21 per share, for a total transaction of $172,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,372.96. The trade was a 60.33 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.93. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $18.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

