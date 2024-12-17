Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 14,731 Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy in the third quarter worth $143,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEC opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.62. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Diversified Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Diversified Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

