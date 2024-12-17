Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 3,701 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 38,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $54.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.03.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

