Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 260 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter worth $177,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the third quarter worth $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter worth about $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ASR opened at $276.92 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $248.88 and a twelve month high of $357.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

