Quantinno Capital Management LP Takes Position in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 8,360.8% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 51,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 50,750 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,496,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,811,000 after buying an additional 2,023,742 shares during the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,142,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 8.3% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,234,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,241,000 after buying an additional 402,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.93.

Permian Resources Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of PR stock opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. Permian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 4.35.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. Permian Resources had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Permian Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

