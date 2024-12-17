Quantinno Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,177 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,152 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Price Performance

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.09. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.