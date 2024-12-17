R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,701 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 22,496 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 589.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.30 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Friday, October 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.73.

Shares of RCM opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -95.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.69.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $656.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.93 million. R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

