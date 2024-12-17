Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Position Reduced by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) by 34.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,080,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555,413 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $6,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the first quarter valued at $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 27.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the second quarter worth about $145,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Radiant Logistics news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 10,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $67,843.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,695.57. This represents a 46.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radiant Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RLGT

Radiant Logistics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Radiant Logistics stock opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.48 million, a PE ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $203.57 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.06%.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.