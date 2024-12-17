Raymond James Has Negative Outlook of OceanaGold Q1 Earnings

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Raymond James reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a research note issued on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.
OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.02). OceanaGold had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of C$470.93 million during the quarter.
Get Our Latest Analysis on OceanaGold
OceanaGold Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of OceanaGold stock opened at C$4.06 on Monday. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$2.08 and a 12-month high of C$4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 406.00 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.66.
OceanaGold Company Profile
OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than OceanaGold
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Semtech Stock Climbs as AI Boom Drives Turnaround Success
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Companies Leading the Way With Aggressive Stock Buybacks
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Is It Time to Buy Nuclear Energy Stocks After the Latest Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.