Raymond James Has Negative Outlook of OceanaGold Q1 Earnings

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Raymond James reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a research note issued on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.02). OceanaGold had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of C$470.93 million during the quarter.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on OceanaGold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OceanaGold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.10.

Shares of OceanaGold stock opened at C$4.06 on Monday. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$2.08 and a 12-month high of C$4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 406.00 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.66.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

