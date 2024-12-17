Raymond James Issues Pessimistic Outlook for TSE:ET Earnings

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Evertz Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Evertz Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Evertz Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TSE ET opened at C$12.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$927.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.72. Evertz Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$11.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42.

Evertz Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. This is a boost from Evertz Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.86%.

About Evertz Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.