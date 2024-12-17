Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stake Lifted by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,311 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.60 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

In related news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 6,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $41,220.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 306,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,729.46. This trade represents a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.59. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.69.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

