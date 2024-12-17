Research Analysts Set Expectations for NetApp Q3 Earnings

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NetApp in a research note issued on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now expects that the data storage provider will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.43. The consensus estimate for NetApp’s current full-year earnings is $5.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NetApp’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.82 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NetApp from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on NetApp from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.27.

NetApp stock opened at $126.10 on Monday. NetApp has a 12-month low of $83.62 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.11.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 123.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.24%.

In related news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $208,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $397,393.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,096.71. This represents a 26.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,049 shares of company stock worth $2,807,851 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,146 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $211,637,000 after buying an additional 613,583 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NetApp by 8.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,985,673 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $738,280,000 after acquiring an additional 453,324 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,791,599 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $359,517,000 after purchasing an additional 416,233 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,074,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,232,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $152,270,000 after purchasing an additional 342,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

