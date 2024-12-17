Reviewing Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) & Baudax Bio (OTCMKTS:BXRXV)

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Free Report) and Baudax Bio (OTCMKTS:BXRXV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cybin and Baudax Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cybin 0 0 1 0 3.00 Baudax Bio 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Baudax Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Baudax Bio is more favorable than Cybin.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cybin N/A -93.17% -84.68% Baudax Bio N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.9% of Cybin shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Cybin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cybin and Baudax Bio”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cybin $680,000.00 291.35 -$35.93 million ($6.66) -1.49 Baudax Bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Baudax Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cybin.

Summary

Cybin beats Baudax Bio on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cybin

Cybin Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation. It has also developed EMBARK, a psychological support model that integrates clinical approaches to promote supportive healing with psychedelic medicine. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

