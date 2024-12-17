Reviewing Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) and Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) and Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Oruka Therapeutics has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lantheus has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Oruka Therapeutics and Lantheus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oruka Therapeutics 0 0 7 1 3.13 Lantheus 0 1 6 0 2.86

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Oruka Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $43.17, indicating a potential upside of 91.34%. Lantheus has a consensus target price of $130.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.07%. Given Oruka Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Oruka Therapeutics is more favorable than Lantheus.

56.4% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of Lantheus shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Lantheus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oruka Therapeutics and Lantheus”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oruka Therapeutics N/A N/A -$5.34 million ($6.26) -3.60 Lantheus $1.50 billion 4.34 $326.66 million $6.01 15.55

Lantheus has higher revenue and earnings than Oruka Therapeutics. Oruka Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lantheus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Oruka Therapeutics and Lantheus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oruka Therapeutics N/A -24.96% -21.22% Lantheus 28.57% 44.29% 23.52%

Summary

Lantheus beats Oruka Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oruka Therapeutics

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops genetically-targeted therapies for heart failure and cardiovascular diseases. It is positioned to bring personalized therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, through the use of genetics. Complementing the Company’s cardiovascular science, ARCA’s management team has significant experience in developing and commercializing cardiovascular products. The Company’s business focus combines expertise in cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, clinical development and product commercialization. It is currently developing Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a cardiovascular drug for the treatment of chronic heart failure. The company is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer. The company also offers Automated Bone Scan Index that calculates the disease burden of prostate cancer by detecting and classifying bone scan tracer uptakes as metastatic or benign lesions using an artificial neural network; RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation; and aPROMISE, an artificial intelligence medical device software; and PYLARIFY AI, an AI-based medical device software to perform quantitative assessment of PSMA PET/CT images in prostate cancer. In addition, it develops 1095, a PSMA-targeted iodine-131-labeled small molecule; PNT2002, a radiopharmaceutical therapy to treat mCRPC; PNT2003, an SSTR therapy that treats patients with SSTR-positive neuroendocrine tumors; MK-6240, a F 18-labeled PET imaging agent that targets Tau tangles in Alzheimer’s disease; LNTH-1363S, an fibroblast activation protein, alpha targeted, copper-64 labeled PET imaging agent; and flurpiridaz used to assess blood flow to the heart;. It has collaboration agreements with GE Healthcare; NanoMab Technology Limited; Curium; RefleXion Medical, Inc.; POINT; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc; and Ratio Therapeutics LLC. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

