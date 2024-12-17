Reviewing Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN) & Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF)

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Free Report) and Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Booker Minerals and Western Copper & Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Booker Minerals N/A -187.07% -85.93% Western Copper & Gold N/A -3.53% -3.45%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.0% of Western Copper & Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Pacific Booker Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Western Copper & Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Booker Minerals 0 0 0 0 0.00 Western Copper & Gold 0 0 3 1 3.25

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pacific Booker Minerals and Western Copper & Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Western Copper & Gold has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 300.94%. Given Western Copper & Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Western Copper & Gold is more favorable than Pacific Booker Minerals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacific Booker Minerals and Western Copper & Gold”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Booker Minerals N/A N/A -$390,000.00 ($0.04) -14.40 Western Copper & Gold N/A N/A -$2.47 million ($0.02) -53.00

Western Copper & Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Booker Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Western Copper & Gold beats Pacific Booker Minerals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Booker Minerals

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and molybdenum deposits. It holds interests in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. in February 2000. Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Western Copper & Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011. Western Copper and Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

