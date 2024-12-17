RH (NYSE:RH) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $420.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RH from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of RH from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of RH from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RH from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of RH in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.07.

Shares of RH stock opened at $414.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $347.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.20. RH has a 52 week low of $212.43 and a 52 week high of $457.26. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.17, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.44.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $811.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.19 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts expect that RH will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In related news, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total value of $1,484,195.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,016.86. This trade represents a 98.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.57, for a total transaction of $707,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,285 shares of company stock worth $2,871,935 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its position in RH by 503.6% in the 2nd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 349,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,365,000 after acquiring an additional 291,368 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in RH by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,239,000 after buying an additional 41,242 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in RH by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 245,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,206,000 after buying an additional 18,563 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,814,000 after purchasing an additional 38,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of RH by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,612,000 after purchasing an additional 64,423 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

