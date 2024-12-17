Roth Capital Has Positive Forecast for KGEI FY2024 Earnings

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Kolibri Global Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 11th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Kolibri Global Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Kolibri Global Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Kolibri Global Energy stock opened at $5.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $186.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.93. Kolibri Global Energy has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $5.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kolibri Global Energy stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Kolibri Global Energy Inc. ( NASDAQ:KGEI Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.12% of Kolibri Global Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

