Roth Capital Issues Positive Outlook for CLRB Earnings

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, December 11th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for Cellectar Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.59) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cellectar Biosciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CLRB. StockNews.com raised Cellectar Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CLRB

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLRB opened at $0.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $4.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the third quarter worth $27,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 35.7% during the third quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 3,671,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 965,934 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 432.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 63,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 51,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.